Death notices and funeral announcements

Bertie Murray

Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow, February 25 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila and much loved father of Jean, Douglas, Eric and the late Trevor. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Ned, daughter-in-law Fiona, Eric’s partner Arlene, his beloved grandchildren Ciara, Lisa, Gary, Laura and Darragh, grandson-in-law Robert, his two great-grandchildren Cian and Lee, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, friends and his best friend Chloe the dog.

Reposing at his home (R21 RR44) on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 2pm in All Saints Church, Fenagh, which is limited to family . Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of Carlow/ Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Patricia Rea (née Corcoran)

Powerstown East, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow

It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the sudden death of Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Peggie and her husband Peter. Sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers Dan and Patrick, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Mairead, Padge, Mag, Thomas, Niamh, Noah, Elena, Lily, Aoife, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris from 12 noon on Saturday with removal to The Sacred Heart Church at 5.45 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Borris Parish Webcam.