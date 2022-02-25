Death notices and funeral arrangements

Paddy Maddock

173 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Hollymount, Carlow passed away peacefully, on February 23rd, 2022, in his 100th year, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Jane, much loved father of Tommy and Noel, adored grandfather of Gavin, Ronan, Oisin and Michelle, cherished great-grandfather of Conor, Rian and Nicole and great-great-grandfather of Kai.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Margaret and Carmel, sister-in-law Claire Butler, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his colleagues in Carlow Rowing Club, good neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 4pm until 8pm, on Friday, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.