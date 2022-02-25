Duiske drama group returns to the stage after two-year break

Back row: l to r: Director Peter Prendergast, Liz Whelan, Brid Moloney, Liz O’ Neill and Rebecca Murphy

Front row: l to r: Edel Bolger, Stas Bolger and Lily Brennan

Photo: Jim Whelan

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Duiske Players drama group will return to the stage from Thursday to Saturday 3-5 March after a two-year hiatus.

The play, ***A kiss on the bottom***, was originally due to be performed in March 2020 and then November 2021, but it became a casualty of the pandemic. Now, after weeks of intense rehearsals, the players are eagerly anticipating their return under the capable direction of group stalwart Peter Prendergast.

Frank Vickery’s play tells the comic-yet-true story of how three women in hospital for cancer treatments must cope with the uncertainties of their health and with the inevitable secrets and half-truths from relatives and nursing staff. Marlene (Lily Brennan), the strongest and most outspoken of them, keeps the atmosphere in the ward cheery. Her activities add considerable interest to the hospital stays of her fellow hospital mates Lucy (Edel Bolger) and Grace (Stas Bolger).

It is a first for the group to stage a play with an all-female cast and with Liz O’Neill, Brid Moloney, Liz Whelan and Rebecca Murphy joining the three protagonists, the play is in very safe hands. The group id delighted to welcome newcomer Rebecca Murphy, who takes her first on-stage role.

The group boasts great talent in terms of stage management and set design and once again this year, Eamonn Doherty and Mark Bolger will oversee the set, with Helen Kavanagh responsible for set dressing. Feekie O’Brien will look after the lights and Mark Bolger will operate the soundscape. Bonnie Prendergast, Noreen Hennessy, Pat Kavanagh, Marian Kielthy, Edward Hayden, Paul Hickey and Helen Kavanagh will take charge of the front of house.

The play will take place in the Abbey Hall, Graignamanagh at 8pm nightly from Thursday to Saturday 3-5 March.