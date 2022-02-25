ESB experts quizzed over delays in switching on new street lights

By Suzanne Pender

HOW MANY months does it take to turn on a light bulb?

That was the question that perplexed members of Carlow County Council last week, when they confronted ESB Networks about numerous incidents of new network connections installed across the county, yet months later simply aren’t switched on.

Alan O’Shea, ESB Networks public lighting interface supervisor, alongside Robert O’Brien, also of ESB Networks, attended last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council remotely, to address queries relating to ESB connections for public lighting.

Mr O’Brien gave an initial presentation of the ten-step application process in relation to new connections, detailing the many aspects required to ensure the application can be processed. Having heard the presentation, cllr Michael Doran remarked that he would “cut to the chase” and questioned the length of time it takes the lights to be connected.

“The light fixtures are up in a small timescale and then in many cases it’s a year or maybe even a year-and-a-half and they’re still not lit. What is the common reason lights aren’t connected?” asked cllr Doran.

Cllr William Quinn pointed out that as Borris is designated a heritage town, the option of putting ESB cables underground was considered, but it was discovered that this would cost €1m.

“A new water main in now planned for Borris and I just can’t understand when the streets are already open, why aren’t the cables put down … why can’t ye work together instead of digging up the road every time?” he asked.

Mr O’Shea described the installation of lighting as a “complicated process”, adding that there can be many reasons why “ESB Networks won’t have connected”. He added that in many cases, information is missing from the application process, pointing out that “a lot of boxes have to be ticked”.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue of lights in Kilree Lane, Bagenalstown, where they are “three or four years waiting … and they are already paid for”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue of problems surrounding the identification of lights and poles and asked if there was a “better method of solving those problems”.

Mr O’Brien confirmed that ESB Networks is currently installing QR codes on poles and expects it to be in place on all poles in time.

Cllr Fintan Phelan urged ESB Networks to “knock heads together” in relation to the ongoing issues concerning lighting at Carraigbrook, Tullow Road, Carlow.

“The residents there need to have public lighting … it’s pitch black there at night and they’ve gone the last two Christmases now and nothing done; it has to be resolved”.

Cllr Ken Murnane also questioned the reason for the delay, when public lighting is certified and paid for, yet “six or eight months can pass and still no lights”.

“I hear you loud and clear,” stated Mr O’Brien and urged any councillor with a specific situation to contact him or council senior executive engineer Noel Dillion directly and they will respond.

Cllr Charlie Murphy raised the issue of the lights in Kildavin on the new footpath to the football field, where the connection is up, “yet still no lights”, while cllr Fergal Browne spoke of the “frustration” in cases where Carlow County Council has paid for the public lighting, yet for months the connection is delayed.

“Why come in here when you haven’t answered the question? What is the reason for the delay? Are you understaffed? is there a backlog? asked cllr Arthur McDonald.

Mr O’Shea remarked that there wasn’t one specific reason for connection delays.

Referring to the many incidents and calls for answers, Mr O’Brien stated: “I understand your frustration and I will bring that to the team … I will take your comments back to the team and see that the public lighting issue gets priority.”