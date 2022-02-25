Exhilarating gig enthrals trad music fans at Visual

Friday, February 25, 2022

Pauline Scanlon a vocalist in the Atlantic Arc Irish music ensemble in concert in Visual Carlow                                           Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Dónal Lunny, musical director of the Atlantic Arc Irish music ensemble in concert in Visual Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A FEAST of traditional music thrilled the audience at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre recently under the musical direction of Dónal Lunny, one of Ireland’s most accomplished performers, composers and producers.
The concert came together under the Atlantic Arc banner, a collaborative ensemble of renowned traditional musicians and singers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Atlantic Arc participated in a masterclass in Carlow at the beginning of February, culminating in the concert at Visual. The masterclasses were facilitated by Music Generation Carlow, Music Generation Laois, via SoundWaves and Visual Carlow.
Atlantic Arc features Tara Breen on fiddle, Sharon Howley on cello, Davie Ryan on drums, Ewen Vernal on bass, Graham Henderson on keyboards, Jarlath Henderson on vocals, guitars pipes and whistles, Pauline Scanlon on vocals and Dónal Lunny on bouzouki and guitar. As a special guest, flute and whistle player Alan Doherty joined the group for the Carlow show.
Atlantic Arc is supported by the Arts Council: Traditional Arts + Young People, Children and Education.

 

