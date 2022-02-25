  • Home >
Gardaí investigate burglaries in Pollerton and Rathcrogue

Friday, February 25, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a break-in at a house in The Downs, Polerton between Friday and Tuesday 18-22 February. The back door was forced open and the house was ransacked. Some jewellery was taken, but no details are available about the stolen items.

Gardaí also received a report of a break-in at a house in the Rathcrogue area on Wednesday. The front door had been forced open and house was ransacked.

Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area over those couple of days to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

