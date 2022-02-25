Scoil Mhuire girls take part in fitness programme

By Elizabeth Lee

PUPILS at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow have had their interest in fitness recognised in a nationwide competition to find Ireland’s fittest school, launched recently by Irish Olympic athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick. The event, which runs until April and in which over 500 schools are participating, is the latest phase in a ‘Fit Squad’ schools fitness programme organised by banana distributors Fyffes. The programme involves school visits from the athletes as well as exercises and keep-fit tips presented online.

In recognition of their involvement and inventiveness in responding to guidelines set out under the programme, pupils at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál received ‘fruit-n-fitness’ rewards along with bonus points in a league-style competition, from which the eventual winners will emerge.

To be announced in May, the overall successful school will receive sports equipment valued at €5,000, plus a visit from Fit Squad ambassadors Healy and Gillick. Further details can be viewed online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.