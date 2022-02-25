Three towns to share €1m fund

By Suzanne Pender

ALMOST €1m has been allocated to Tullow, Myshall and Hacketstown this week to combat dereliction and breathe new life into rural towns and villages.

A significant €450,000 has been allocated for the redevelopment of Tullow Town Park. The project includes a new children’s playground, a riverside boardwalk, bandstand/outdoor classroom, vegetation clearance, pergola, seating and associated works.

A total of €250,000 has been allocated to develop The Garden Room, a remote working and enterprise hub accommodating 12 people in Myshall, while €246,600 has been allocated to develop Firehouse, a remote working and enterprise hub accommodating 12 people in Hacketstown.

The funding is being provided under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of Our Rural Future and places a strong emphasis on projects which tackle vacancy and dereliction by bringing landmark town-centre buildings back to life.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the €946,600 in Co Carlow funding to tackle dereliction in towns and villages

“This funding round will breathe new life into these areas and redevelop them into areas that the local community can enjoy and take pride in,” she said.

“In the coming weeks, it is expected there will be a further call for applications under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and I am asking the local authority and our communities to come forward with more ambitious plans for their areas,” she added.