Today is Ireland’s big reading day!

By Elizabeth Lee

Veronica Doran and Edel McGrath of Askea Community Childcare Centre are presented by cllr Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council, and Carlow Central Library branch manager Dermot O’Leary (right) with their Carlow Reads storytime pack.

The packs include three storybooks for pre-school children which they will read today, Friday 25 February, for Ireland Reads Day 2022, a national initiative to celebrate reading and all the benefits it can have for wellbeing and enjoyment.

All registered early learning and childcare centres throughout the county have received packs from the library service which also include an interactive poster and other fun activities. Adults and children alike can to pledge some time to ‘squeeze in a read’ on the big day at www.irelandreads.ie. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie