What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, February 25, 2022

By PA Reporter

Friday’s front pages are dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as world leaders have condemned the actions of president Vladmimir Putin.

The Irish Times reports that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought fear, death and mass condemnation as the West has agreed new sanctions targeting Russia.

The Irish Examiner leads with the photo of an injured woman in Ukraine as peace in Europe has been shattered.

The Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Daily Mirror also both lead with the picture of the injured woman while Putin is expected to seize Ukraine’s capital within days.

The Irish Daily Star has described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Europe’s darkest hour.

And the Belfast Telegraph focuses on sanctions imposed by the West on Russia which aim to “cripple” the country.

In the UK, the front pages all focus on the invasion of Ukraine, many accusing Russian president Vladimir Putin of having blood on his hands.

The Daily Telegraph‘s headline casts the conflict as the “new cold war”, the i says panic has gripped Ukraine’s “cities under siege” as hundreds of thousands try to flee, and The Guardian leads with a photograph of a bloodied woman injured during an airstrike in the eastern city of Chuhuiv.

“Her blood is on his hands” declares The Sun with a small photograph of Mr Putin over one of the injured woman in Chuhuiv and the Daily Mirror runs with the theme of “Her blood… his hands”.

Metro shows the injured woman next to Mr Putin backed up by Adolf Hitler, while the Financial Times reports the invasion is the biggest challenge to European peace in 80 years.

“The bloodshed begins” reads The Independent‘s headline above a photograph of the Chuviuv woman as the Daily Mail says Russia will seize Kyiv “in days”.

