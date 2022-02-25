What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 17 planning applications between 18-25 February.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Ballymurphy

Martina Redmond wishes to construct a single storey dwelling and garage at Walshtown-Ballynabranagh, Ballymurphy.

Bagenalstown

Michael Meaney wishes to change of use from agricultural land to a domestic home and garden at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

John & Mary Geoghegan wish to retain as built two storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling at St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

William Nolan wishes to construct a sheep shed at Ballykealey, Ballon.

Borris

BIGbin Waste Tech Ltd wish to place of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor at Borris Service Station, Factory Cross, Borris.

Doran Ground Engineering Ltd wish to provide for extension and modifications to front elevation at Dublin Road, Borris.

Carlow

Primark Ltd Wish to construct a new above ground external sprinkler storage tank size of 13,000mm (L) X 6,000mm (W) X 3,475mm at Penney’s, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow.

BIGbin Waste Tech Ltd wish to place of a pay-to-use portable waste compactor at Pollerton Big Service Station, Pollerton Big.

Hacketstown

Gerald & Josephine Duffy wish to extend duration on planning permission for construction of a single storey bus hanger at Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

Tullow

Linda & Jonathan Atkinson wish to construct two silage pits at Leany, Ardattin, Tullow.

Old Leighlin

Stephanie Fitzgerald wishes to change of use from agricultural land to a domestic home and garden at Seskin Upper, Old Leighlin.

Victor Rigley wishes to construct a straw shed and lean-to machinery shed at The Ridge,

Old Leighlin.

Kildavin

Carol Coleman wishes to construct a dwelling house with services at Ballypierce, Kildavin.

Rathoe

Claire English & Billy Shanahan wish to construct a two-storey dwelling, detached garage at Rathrush, Rathoe.

St Mullins

Denis Kavanagh wishes to construct an agricultural shed for machinery storage, farm workshop at Ballyhegan, St Mullins.

Tullow

Orenda Enterprise Limited wish to construct a warehouse building at Loughmartin Business Park, Tullow.

James Mulhall wishes to construct a fully serviced access road at Loughmartin Business Park, Tullow.