High praise for PPN

By Suzanne Pender

A ROUTE to participation that’s “embedded in communities across the county” is how Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) was described at recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

Patricia Duffe and Fiona Broadbury of Carlow PPN attended that February meeting of Carlow County Council to make a presentation on the role and work of PPN across the county.

Ms Duffe outlined that PPN represents more than 400 groups across Co Carlow divided into three colleges based on their main area of interest – social inclusion, community and voluntary and environment.

Of the 465 groups that are members of Carlow PPN, the majority are in the community and voluntary sectors, with 195 in the Carlow Municipal District, 114 in Bagenalstown MD and 90 in Tullow MD.

Ms Duffe outlined the role in terms of representation within PPN and the 30 seats on boards and committees held by representatives across a wide range of consultative committees, with a number of vacancies currently to be filled.

The PPN also carries out training on available grants, risk assessment and governance, as well as making submissions to many different consultative processes.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan thanked Patricia and Fiona for their presentation and the work of PPN, which he said was “embedded in communities across the county”.

“The work you do is vital and doesn’t go unnoticed,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that she was a firm believer that we have “the best PPN in the country” and that was down to the huge level of work that was “put in at its inception”.