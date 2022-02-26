Jim was the first plain-clothes detective garda in Carlow

The late Jim Gallagher

By Charlie Keegan

JAMES (Jim) Gallagher, Green Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the gentle care of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow on Monday 29 November 2021, was a retired garda detective who had given 39 years of loyal and dedicated service to the force, most of which he spent in Carlow.

Jim was a proud Donegal man, even though he was born in Scotland. Shortly after his birth on 7 February 1935, Jim’s mother Sarah and father William, along with his older brother John, moved back to their home place in Dungloe, Co Donegal.

The family went on to welcome his two sisters Marie and Riona and later baby brother Hugo, who sadly died at the age of nine months. In 1950s Ireland, the TB (tuberculosis) epidemic was sweeping through the country and, tragically, both of Jim’s parents succumbed to this dreadful disease.

However, the children were fortunate, as their mother’s sister and her husband had no children of their own and welcomed the four of them into their loving care. Charlie and Maimie Kelly were both teachers living on the Fair Hill in Dungloe and made sure the children had a secure and happy home and wanted for nothing.

Love abounded in their home, particularly from ‘Ma’ Kelly as she was fondly known, who doted on her nieces and nephews. She encouraged Jim to sit the garda entrance exams, tutoring him particularly in his Gaelic. To the family’s joy, he passed with flying colours and entered the Garda Training School in Parkgate Street, Dublin. After graduating in 1956, Jim was posted to Castlebar, where he spent many happy years. In the early 1960s, when a position opened for a plain-clothes detective in Newbridge, Jim applied and was successful.

Shortly afterwards, he met his wife-to-be Marie McGovern. They married on 11 October 1966 in St Conleth’s Church, Newbridge.

As was the custom back then, when a member of An Garda Síochána married a local woman, he would automatically be moved to a station at least 30 miles from his wife’s family. So Carlow became the Gallaghers’ hometown in 1968. They lived happily in this Barrowside town for 53 years, rearing four daughters: Sheila and Fiona, who were born when they lived on the Tullow Road, and Niamh and Áine, who were born after they moved to Green Road.

Jim became a very well-known face on the streets of Carlow, along with his partner, the late Tom Naughton. His other colleagues – Jack Dempsey, John Dunne, Tom Egan and Jim Ryan, all now deceased – also served with him in the old garda barracks on Tullow Street.

Jim was liked and respected by his fellow gardaí and the general public, with whom he loved to engage in conversation. He approached the law-abiding citizens and the not-so-law-abiding with the same open mind. He always hoped his soft approach when interviewing a suspect would result in the potential career criminal turning to the straight path and go on to earn an honest living.

Jim was appointed the scenes-of-crime examiner and travelled the length and breadth of the Carlow/Kildare Division, lifting fingerprints wherever crimes were committed and then bringing them to the Fingerprint Bureau in Dublin for analysis. He loved the fact that no two days were ever the same in the job and he met many interesting people along the way.

Jim retired from the force in 1995, but he always missed the cut and thrust of the job. He decided to challenge himself by cutting turf in a bog near Athy. He felt well qualified for this task, as he had learned the skill from his uncle on the bogs in Donegal. But that lasted only one summer, as his female helpers were not impressed with the hard labour involved. He did, however, manage to fill his shed with turf for two winters!

In a voluntary capacity, Jim took on the collection of the weekly rent from the tenants of Tinteán Voluntary Housing Agency in Graiguecullen, Pollerton and Old Dublin Road for many years. There again he became a popular caller every Friday night.

For a few years he was employed as store security in Doyle’s Hardware, first in Tullow Street and then in the new premises in Graiguecullen, where he made life difficult for would-be shoplifters.

His sense of fun and devilment was legendary, as was his fabulous singing voice. Jim was always called upon to sing a few songs at social gatherings he attended. The ***Isle of Innisfree*** or the rousing ***Boys from the County Armagh*** were his favourites. Another less known was ***The road by the river***. His idols were Jim Reeves, Perry Como and Bing Crosby.

Jim rejoiced in the enlargement of his family when Sheila married Hamish, a fellow Scot, and gave him his first grandchildren Euan and Aisling. Niamh married Brian and they became the parents of Brian, Laura and Eva. Just over three years ago, Áine and Nathan presented him with Harry.

While he only played football as a teenager in the fields around Dungloe, Jim was an avid follower of GAA, particularly the Donegal team, revelling in the All-Ireland football successes of 1992 and 2012. He also loved to see the Dubs winning and, of course, Mayo, due to his many happy years spent in Castlebar.

Jim was a proud and constant supporter of his daughter Fiona’s progress and work at the Delta Centre in Carlow. He took part in annual fundraising events and lovingly drove her to her many activities. He was so proud when Fiona won an All-Ireland gold medal for swimming at the 1996 Special Olympic Games.

In recent years, dementia took away much of the Jim everybody knew and loved. His colleagues Mick O’Connor and Shem Brophy brought him out most Wednesday nights to Reddy’s, where they enjoyed a drink and a chat. Such loyalty and friendship were really appreciated by Jim.

He also attended the activity sessions run by the Alzheimer’s Society in Barrack Street, which were so beneficial. Unfortunately, Covid-19 put an end to this great service.

As Jim became physically more unsteady, he needed extra care and entered Hillview Nursing Home last April. He was very well cared for and content in his new home. He was always so well looked after by the very professional nursing and support staff.

The Gallagher family wish to sincerely thank their great neighbours in Green Road, who were so helpful and supportive. A very special thank you is also expressed to Sergeant Conor Egan, who organised the garda escort and guard of honour on the arrival of Jim’s remains into the grounds of the Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday 2 December. They then carried Jim’s remains into the cathedral for the celebration of his funeral Mass. Also, heartfelt thanks to the members of An Garda Síochána Retired Members’ Association, who formed a guard of honour outside as Jim’s remains were borne into the cathedral.

Fr Martin Smyth, chaplain, IT Carlow and neighbour of Jim’s, celebrated a very meaningful Mass acknowledging Jim’s life, concelebrated by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow and Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea.

Jim’s daughters Áine, Niamh and Sheila shared their memories of their dad in eulogies before Mass. Áine referred to Jim as “a proud Donegal man; a proud member of An Garda Síochána; a proud family man to his wife, daughters and sisters; a proud friend to his colleagues in Carlow Garda Station and Green Road. Perhaps he was most proud of being a granddad to his beloved grandchildren Euan, Aisling, Brian, Laura, Eva and Harry, who he truly adored and they him”.

Áine spoke about how Jim, as a plain-clothes detective in Newbridge, together with a colleague, once stopped a young lady called Marie McGovern, who was cycling home on the footpath. They informed her that this was illegal and cautioned her not to do so again. All Jim really wanted was a reason to talk to this pretty lady. His pursuit of Marie was successful and they married in 1966.

Áine described how Jim was like a best friend to her. “Whenever Mam went to visit Sheila in America, I would stay in Green Road with him. You’d be guaranteed to find a hot water bottle in your bed to make sure you were warm enough. We would chat about everything and anything, but I especially loved when he reminisced about some of the high-profile cases he had worked on throughout the years, even though Dad would only ever share with me the information I could read in the newspapers.”

She recalled memories of her dad working on the border in the 1980s as very worrying times for her mam and older sisters, but for her it was like Christmas morning every time he returned home.

“Dad loved people and knew that some were not fortunate enough to have a loving and supportive family behind them or perhaps found themselves in a bad place and ended up on the wrong side of the law. He was always a gentleman and treated everyone with respect. Dementia robbed Dad of so much in the last few years, but never of the kind, gentle, loving soul he had.”

Áine was so grateful to have been able to help her mam to care for her dad over the last number of years. “Dad, you were a pleasure and a treasure and I was certainly blessed with the best. Thank you for being my darling Dad, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Jim’s third daughter Niamh said: “Today is a celebration of a life well lived, a career well worked, a brother, husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather well loved. Dad was a true gentleman, as I have heard so many people say over the last few days.

“He had a lovely, easy way about him, a warmth and a kindness that endeared him to so many. He was so proud of his four girls and of our achievements. He and Mam worked hard to make sure we all did well and I thank them for all they did to guide and support me in my teaching career.

“He just loved that I followed in the footsteps of Granny and Grandad Kelly and regularly told me how proud they would be of me if they were still alive. He was very protective and concerned for our health and safety. This was particularly evident when we began to try out the social scene in Carlow and we would be issued with a set of very strict instructions before leaving the house.

“One of the standout childhood memories was our Sunday attendance at Mass in the cathedral, followed by our weekly visit to Mrs Hade’s shop on Granby Row on the way home. Dad would buy us a ten-penny bag of sweets, a block of HB ice-cream, a packet of wafers and a bottle of Corcoran’s orange. He loved fun and laughter and good company. He was a lovely father-in-law to my husband Brian and a gorgeous grandfather to Brian, Laura and Eva. We were blessed to have known him and loved him for so long.”

Niamh said they organised a big surprise party for his 80th birthday and she wrote a poem for him entitled ***Who is Jim Gallagher?***, which she then recited.

Jim’s eldest daughter Sheila told the congregation that her dad felt she would have made a fine ‘bean garda’. “I have fond memories of dropping into Dad’s office in the old garda barracks on Tullow Street. Down the back hall, I’d find Dad and his great friend and colleague, the late Tom Naughton, doing their paperwork and having a bit of craic.”

He visited her twice in Washington DC, even though he was not a fan of air travel, but he settled into touring around the many sights in Washington, including the grave of his hero John F Kennedy in Arlington. Sheila’s tribute concluded with an invitation for everyone to ‘suigh síos agus lig do scíth’ (one of Jim’s favourite sayings) “as we give him a final bualadh bos. God rest you, Dad”.

At the start of Mass, a number of significant symbols of Jim’s life were brought to the altar, narrated by his granddaughter Laura. Harry brought up a miniature spade, reflective of Jim’s love of gardening; Eva brought a birdhouse made by Laura, symbolising her grandad’s love of nature. Brian brought up the statuette of a garda, which was presented to Jim on his retirement from the force; and Euan brought a painting of the Isle of Innisfree as a memory of his grandad’s favourite song. Readings at Mass were performed by Jim’s grandsons Euan and Brian, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by his daughters Sheila, Fiona, Niamh and Áine. The beautiful singing during Mass was by Bernard Hennessy, with Ollie Hennessy accompanying as organist.

Jim’s family members were so appreciative of the staff and students of St Leo’s College, who stood in respectful silence as the cortège passed on its way to St Mary’s Cemetery. Jim was laid to rest in St Mary’s, with Fr Thomas O’Byrne Adm, Carlow reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Jim is mourned by his wife Marie, daughters Sheila (Washington DC), Fiona, Niamh and Áine (Carlow); his sisters Marie Cormack and Riona Kelleher (Dublin); cherished grandchildren Euan, Aisling, Brian, Laura, Eva and Harry; sons-in-law Hamish, Brian and Nathan; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former garda colleagues, neighbours in Green Road, relatives and many friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Jim took place on Sunday 2 January in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 12.30pm.

Who is Jim Gallagher?

By Niamh Broderick

He’s wee Jim Gallagher, born in Scotland 1935,

A second son for William and Sarah, what a wonderful surprise!

The first TV programme was broadcast during that same year,

The world’s first men’s underpants sold and the first cans of beer!

Alcoholics Anonymous was founded, Hitler’s power had increased,

Vulgar films were denounced and the first monopoly game was released.

He was known as wee Jim Rua when they moved to Donegal,

And settled in a tiny place not too far from Burtonport,

Near Cruit Island and Keadue, Meenbanad the address

Now home to Daniel O’Donnell and Majella no less!

He’s a younger brother to John, who has sadly passed away,

And an older brother to Marie and Riona, who are here with us today.

His parents died very early in his life by the time he was 13,

I’m sure he hasn’t forgotten that time, how sad it must have been.

He’s the adored nephew of Maimie and Charlie, aka ‘Ma’ and the ‘Boss’

Who stepped in to fill the role of Mam and Dad after their parental loss,

First Dungloe then Robertstown and finally to Collins Avenue in Whitehall,

Such good times, chat and poker, they really had a ball.

He’s brother in law to Mick and Paul, the two Peggys, Kathleen and Noel,

To Seán and Rita and to Phil, God rest their souls,

He’s Uncle Jim to the Keegans, McGoverns, Cormacks and Michelle,

And if they were all here today I know they too would wish him well.

He’s Detective Jim Gallagher, An Garda Síochána,

Keeper of the peace, arresting daoine dána,

First stationed in Castlebar, then on to Newbridge in Kildare,

It was here that he started a major love affair.

He courted Marie McGovern, a ‘real beaut’ from Artillery Place,

Hot dates in Kilcullen and Dublin and Lawlor’s Ballroom in Naas,

Travelling around in his Mayflower car with the hole in the ground,

He changed it for a newer model, a Volkswagen for 30 pound!

They married in October 1966 and moved to Carlow in ‘68,

It was here he met Tom Naughton, who became his best mate,

Fighting crime, investigating, hardworking, dedicated members of the force,

Kidnaps, murders, robberies and pints of Guinness in Aidan Lennon’s of course!

He’s a Green Road resident, a very lucky one too,

Blessed with the best neighbours Barbara, Eamonn, Margaret, Irene, Hugh

Let’s not forget John Collins, may he rest in peace,

And Agatha and Joe who moved away to County Meath

He’s Dad to Sheila, Fiona, Áine and me,

A man blessed amongst women, how lucky was he?

A generous and protective Dad, he hated us sitting on cold concrete,

And when going out to discos he’d warn us to put toilet paper on the seat!

Fond memories of summer holidays still make me smile today,

Like him drying us at the beach and rubbing a layer of skin away,

He wasn’t a man for Speedos, rolled-up trousers his preferred beach attire,

Sambos, ice creams, Corcoran’s orange and crisps, all the treats you could desire!

He’s father-in-law to Hamish and Brian, the sons he never had,

Much to his frustration, I’m sure when us daughters drove him mad!

He’s Grandad Jim to Euan and Aisling, who visit once a year,

And to Brian, Laura and Eva, who are delighted to be here,

Time with Grandad is very special, draughts, football, chats about which team won,

Eva gets quality time with him on Fridays, playing dolls and having fun!

He’s known the length and breadth of Carlow, as I’m sure you can tell,

‘I’m Jim Gallagher’s daughter’ I’d say – ‘Ah, sure Jim, I know him well!’

He’s a perfectionist, a gardener, a drinker of very strong tea,

He’s a sports fan, a gifted artist, the best singer of the Isle of Innisfree.

That’s who he is, this wonderful man for whom we now all gather,

What he means to me I’ll tell you now: he’s much more than just my father,

Both he and Mam have sacrificed so much to make all my dreams come true,

I love you, Dad, thank you so much, I’ll always remember you, xx