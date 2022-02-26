Local growers scoop Glanbia grain awards

By Suzanne Pender

KILDARE grain growers Matt and Luke Dempsey have claimed the Glanbia Ireland Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2021, amid strong competition from across the country following a bumper harvest.

From barley to beans, the annual awards programme recognises the excellence of the top-class Irish crops delivered by growers each year.

In Co Carlow, Eamon McGrath from Milford won the seed barley award, while in Co Kilkenny, Eddie Doyle from Mooncoin was recognised for his outstanding crop of green feed wheat. Grower Bobby Miller from Stradbally, Co Laois landed the winter (Cassia) feed barley award for his crop.

The overall winners, the Dempsey family from Celbridge in Co Kildare, were among 12 suppliers who were honoured for their dedication and attention to detail in grain production.

Matt and Luke Dempsey operate a tillage and beef enterprise, with around 250 acres allocated to cereal crops.

“We are truly delighted to have been selected for the Grain Supplier of the Year Award. We take great pride in delivering top-class crops and constantly strive to innovate and operate sustainable practices on our farm,” said Matt Dempsey, whose Griffenrath Farm Partnership won the Food Grade Oats award with a gluten-free oats crop delivering an average specific weight of 59.3kph at 15.5% moisture across 240 tonnes.

“We value the use of break crops in maintaining healthy soil structure on our farm, aiding soil fertility, weed control and overall grain quality. We also benefit from significant yield improvement following the use of a break crop. The organic manure from the beef enterprise also helps maintain soil structure and fertility.”

A range of break crops are grown on the farm, including beans, oats and oilseed rape, allowing for the production of seed wheat and gluten-free oats.

“We strongly believe in premium crops as it is important that growers maximise the return from all crops while delivering high-quality grains for the end user,” said Matt Dempsey, who is also a columnist and former editor of the ***Irish Farmers Journal***.

Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy said the calibre of the entrants to the awards is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the grain sector.

Glanbia Ireland director of ingredients Aoife Murphy said the state-of-the-art Innovation Centre has delivered enhanced opportunities for our strong portfolio of quality grains.

“We are expanding our portfolio of solutions to include organic oatmeal, which is in response to growing consumer demand in this area. Our closed loop supply chain is a unique selling point for our customers.

“We are also continuing to innovate with our oats ingredients, in line with evolving trends in the plant-based category. As a direct response to these market trends, we recently launched a range of oat-based cheese alternatives targeted at foodservice and at food industry manufacturers,” she said.

Glanbia Ireland Quality Grain Awards – local category winners 2021

Winter (Cassia) Feed Barley, Bobby Miller, Rathmore, Stradbally, Co Laois

Seed Barley, Eamon McGrath, Garryhunden, Milford, Co Carlow

Green Feed Wheat, Doyle Produce Ltd, Luffany, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny

Dried Feed Wheat, Quigley Agri Contracting Ltd, Kildangan, Monasterevin, Co Kildare

Food Grade Oats, Griffenrath Farm Partnership, c/o Matt and Luke Dempsey, Celbridge Co Kildare