Gardaí have charged a man in relation to their investigation into the murder of Conor Quinn in Mallow, Co Cork in 2018.

The man, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court today at 4pm.

Conor Quinn, aged 24, died from single stab wound to the chest during a row in Mallow on July 12th, 2018.