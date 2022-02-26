Motion calls for fairer access to social housing

By Suzanne Pender

A CALL for the government to increase social housing income limits year on year for all counties in line with residential rental inflation in each local authority area was unanimously agreed by members.

Cllr William Paton brought forward this notice of motion at the February meeting of Carlow County Council, which was seconded by cllr Adrienne Wallace and supported by all councillors.

“It is incredibly unfair that so many people with income just a few hundred euro in excess of the current social housing income limits are refused access to Carlow County Council’s housing list. These people are caught between two stools – too much income to get on the council’s housing list, and not enough income to borrow from a commercial bank to purchase a house in the open market,” said cllr Paton.

“The unfairness is compounded by the fact that housing rents in the open market are rising year on year with no corresponding adjustment to the social housing income limits,” he added.

Cllr Arthur McDonald remarked on people paying between €800 and €1,000 a month rent yet being told they do not qualify for a mortgage of €100,000.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked this was a notice of motion passed “at least three of four times” already. “It’s something that certainly needs to be looked at, but I don’t know what can be achieve by sending another motion,” she said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that another issue compounding the problem was a lack of supply for houses.