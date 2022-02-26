Performances by Russian ballet company cancelled in Dublin

Upcoming performances of Swan Lake by a Russian ballet company have been cancelled in Dublin.

The Bord Gais Energy Theatre said it had decided to suspend the performances by the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Bord Gais Energy Theatre stands firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine and has today taken the decision to cancel the upcoming performances of Swan Lake by St Petersburg Ballet Theatre which were scheduled to take place from 29 March to 3 April 2022,” it said.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre statement regarding St Petersburg Ballet Theatre performances of Swan Lake. pic.twitter.com/IpKwYgfsGS — Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (@BGETheatre) February 26, 2022

“We hope for a diplomatic, swift, and more peaceful resolution to this tragic attack.

“We will be in touch with customers in the coming days with more information and we appreciate your patience at this time.”

Yesterday, the Helix Theatre in DCU also cancelled a performance by the Royal Moscow Ballet to show solidarity with Ukraine.