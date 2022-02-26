  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Politicians gather for funeral of DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford

Politicians gather for funeral of DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Dominic McGrath and Rebecca Black, PA

Mourners from across the political spectrum gathered in Belfast on Saturday for the funeral service of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, alongside party MPs and MLAs, were among the congregation at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church in south Belfast.

The 39-year-old father of four died suddenly last weekend.

Leaders from across unionism in the North, including Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, attended the funeral service.

Representatives from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party were also in attendance.

The death of Mr Stalford caused shockwaves across politics, with British prime minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly.

A crowd gathered outside the south Belfast church on Saturday to pay their respects to the DUP representative.

Mr Donaldson said earlier that his party was devastated by the loss of “our dear friend and much loved colleague”.

Christopher Stalford death
Christopher Stalford with his wife, Laura and mother, Karen (Liam McBurney/PA)

Describing him as a loving husband, father and son, Mr Donaldson said first and foremost their thoughts and prayers are with Mr Stalford’s wife, Laura, their four children and wider family.

In a statement, Mrs Stalford and the wider family thanked everyone for their kind messages, which they described as having been a comfort at an incredibly sad time.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man held as €100,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Saturday, 26/02/22 - 12:04pm

Ireland could be vulnerable to cyberattacks from Russian groups, warns security expert

Saturday, 26/02/22 - 11:53am

Chernobyl survivor in Ireland fears war will end plans to meet her birth family

Saturday, 26/02/22 - 11:38am