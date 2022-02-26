Why I’ll continue to wear a mask

By Michael Godfrey

‘ONE small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ … the words of American astronaut Neil Armstrong as he became the first person to walk on the moon on 21 July 1969.

It was a major event, and like millions of others I was glued to the TV to watch history in the making. On Monday next, 28 February, another major event takes place – not quite in the same league as Neil Armstrong’s moon walk, but to some it spells a return to normality and another milestone in our journey towards ‘freedom’. I am referring to the removal of a legal requirement to wear masks in certain settings, such as on public transport, in shops, taxis, schools, public buildings and so forth.

To some people, wearing a face mask has been a dreadful imposition and a sign that Big Brother was taking a further step towards controlling our lives. To me, such sentiments are nothing but pure rubbish. Irrespective of who takes off their face mask on Monday next, I will continue, as much as possible, to wear one.

I know that some people will say I am going over the top, and maybe I am, but over the past two years, wearing a face mask has served me well. I have been out and about as much over the past 24 months as I was before the pandemic struck and, thank God, I didn’t catch Covid-19 or one of its variants, and more importantly I didn’t bring it home.

I genuinely believe the reason I was so lucky was due to wearing a face mask and dipping my hands in a bucket of sanitiser whenever I got in or out of the car.

Every second day I heard of someone I knew who caught the virus and I was very concerned about picking it up as well. Hence, it became a constant reminder to put on a fresh mask as often as possible and to wear the skin off my hands applying sanitiser.

I don’t intend to change. This virus hasn’t gone away, and someone very close to me is immunocompromised so no matter what looks I get from people, or whoever passes a smart remark about the mask being redundant, I’ll continue to wear mine.

Thankfully Covid is no longer the headline maker it has been over the past two years and because of that there are many people out there who don’t even know there is another strain making the rounds – BA.2, as they have dubbed it.

The jury is still out regarding the strength of this variant but, by all accounts, it will be a matter of days before it becomes the dominant variant in this country – and unlike the other mutations, we don’t even know about it.

I understand that everyone is tired of being unable to do whatever they want, whenever they want, but why, at this late stage in the game, have the authorities decided to act in a rather rash manner and give a free-for-all regarding the wearing of masks? Even though we all know wearing a mask is a good thing, it took the authorities a long time to get their act together and make it compulsory. There will always be those who want to go left whenever everyone else is going right, and it took introducing a law to get around that obstacle.

Can you just imagine the smile on the faces of those individuals next week when they can literally stick their maskless mug in your face, knowing that short of breaking the law yourself there is nothing you can do about it?

Over the past two years, the annual flu season has come and gone with hardly anyone noticing the huge reduction in cases – but as we all relaxed a little over the past few weeks, what happened? Yes, there was a spike in the numbers. No-one is saying definitively it was as a result of social distancing being done away with or the fact that more and more people are now ‘conveniently’ forgetting to wear a mask, but you would have to accept that has something to do with those figures rising.

I could go on and on, but what’s the point? People will do what they want to, irrespective of the consequences. They can do their thing and I’ll do mine.