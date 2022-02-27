Community activist Peggy was an avid gardener and craftswoman

By Charlie Keegan

THE Ballinabranna area of Carlow lost one of its most senior and popular personalities with the recent passing at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge of Annie Teresa (Peggy) Comerford, Craanluskey.

Peggy, who was in her 92nd year, had been a resident of Beechwood since June 2015, having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease five years earlier. Her family provided loving care for Peggy and she spent the final years of her life in the care of Beechwood Nursing Home.

The former Peggy Fitzgerald was a native of Craan, Leighlinbridge, born to Edward and Catherine (Katie) Fitzgerald on 1 December 1930. She was a hard worker, having grown up in a farming background. A member of a large family, Peggy was the last surviving member of a family of 16. John (Tullow), Nellie (Carlisle), Pat (Craan), Josie (Essex), Mollie (Middlesbrough), Martin (Tullow), Kathleen (Scotland), Betty (London), Liz (Essex), Barney (Middlesbrough), Eamon (Leighlinbridge), Tom (Tomard), and Jim, Michael and Eamon, who died in infancy and are buried in Tomard.

Peggy met the love of her life Mick Comerford at a local dance and they married on 22 August 1956 in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. They reared a family of nine children, and one baby (John) died in infancy on 8 January 1966. Mick, also a hard worker, was employed in the coal mines at Rossmore, before going to work in Carlow sugar factory in later years.

Peggy was never known to be idle, going about her daily work and rearing her nine children. She had a great love of the garden and was very proud of her beautiful display of flowers and plants at her home in Craan Lane. She had a particular passion for chickens and ducks and kept many varieties of both over the years.

Peggy and Mick’s home was always a welcoming one, where many visitors frequented over the years, especially Peggy’s sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews from England, who made it their home during the summer months each year.

A sociable woman, Peggy was involved with Ballinabranna ICA, the local drama group and the church cleaning team, to name but a few. She was also a Tupperware lady at one stage. She was a lovely dancer who, in her younger days, went to every local dance. She also enjoyed music, being a fan of Daniel O’Donnell, Brendan Shine and Richie Kavanagh.

She was a great supporter of the Care of the Aged Group in Leighlinbridge Parish Centre, always looking forward to the Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon sessions of bingo, darts and various other activities. Peggy was always foremost in creating a fun atmosphere and enjoyed many laughs with her friends and the wonderful team of volunteers who organised the various activities for Care of the Aged at the parish centre.

Peggy’s outgoing personality meant she was very much at the centre of the annual September outings by the Leighlinbridge Care of the Aged group to various locations throughout Ireland. She looked forward with great anticipation to those outings.

Peggy had many talents. She was a great craftswoman who enjoyed crochet, cross stitch, basket-making, weaving, knitting and various other crafts. Peggy spent many hours knitting squares of various colours, which the family put together to create beautiful blankets that are now treasured possessions. She also loved a game of cards, ‘Newmarket’ being one of her favourites, which she taught her grandchildren to play and she enjoyed many nights with all of them gathered around her at her kitchen table, playing the game with lots of fun and laughter. Another favourite card game was Solitaire, which kept her occupied for hours.

Before, during and after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Peggy organised an annual coffee morning to raise funds for St Claire’s Alzheimer unit in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. She was always very thankful for the wonderful support she received for her coffee mornings and was very proud to present a cheque to the staff of the Alzheimer unit in Carlow each year. Alzheimer’s was a charity that was close to Peggy’s heart, having lost a few siblings to the disease in previous years.

Family meant everything to Peggy, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are left to mourn a woman who was at the centre of Comerford family life.

Peggy reposed at the home of her son Martin in Ballinabranna on Thursday and Friday 20-21 January, when Deacon Patrick Roche led the prayers in the Comerford home on Friday evening.

Peggy’s remains were removed to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna on Saturday, where they were received by Deacon Roche. Fr Tom Lalor, retired PP, Leighlinbridge, assisted by Deacon Roche, celebrated Peggy’s funeral Mass on Sunday 23 January. The singing of hymns was by the Ballinabranna Parish Choir.

Fr Tom is a friend of the Comerford family, and the Mass for Peggy was of a very personal nature, which was a great source of comfort to Peggy’s family. During Mass, Fr Tom recounted his memories of meeting Peggy during the weekly sessions at Leighlinbridge Day Care Centre.

Symbols of Peggy’s life brought to the altar at the beginning of Mass were a knitted blanket, consisting of colourful squares that Peggy had created; a deck of cards, reflective of Peggy’s love of the pastime; a word search book, which Peggy would enjoy for hours; a basket made of rushes, another of Peggy’s great talents; knitting needles and wool to symbolise the wonderful craftswoman she was; and a photo of Peggy and her beloved husband Mick.

Readings, Prayers of the Faithful and singing were undertaken by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Two of Peggy’s grandchildren, Aaron and Seán, who could not attend, watched the funeral Mass on webcam. Family members in England, Scotland and Wales also watched the funeral Mass online.

Following Mass, Peggy was laid to rest with her husband Mick and baby John in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Lalor reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband Mick on 22 May 2014 and granddaughter Kayleigh on 15 April 2016 and is mourned by her children Ber Lawlor (Leighlinbridge), Marie Aughney (Fenagh), Tom Comerford (Nurney), Trish Lawlor (Leighlinbridge), Eddie Comerford (Nurney), Michael Comerford (Killeshin), Martin Comerford (Ballinabranna), Catherine Delaney (Quinagh) and Ger Comerford (Craanluskey).

She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

The family are very grateful to everyone who called to Martin’s home for his mother’s wake over the few days, those who left messages or phoned to offer sympathy, and to friends and neighbours who helped in any way they could during the funeral. May Peggy rest in peace.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Peggy Comerford will take place in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna on Sunday 27 February at 9.30am.