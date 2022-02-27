Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jean Florence Bolger (née Davies)

Kellistown West and formerly of Church St, Governey Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow and Sale, Manchester, England, passed away peacefully, on February 24th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Mike and much loved mother of Christine, Michael, Maria, Karen, Angela, David and her late baby daughters Susan Jean and Janette Claire.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law Ger, Michael’s partner Hanka, Angela’s partner John brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jean Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2pm on Sunday, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Monday at 9.45am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Cremation Service at 12.45pm.

Jean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link

Ann O’Brien

Ballon, Co. Carlow, February 25th, 2022. Pre-deceased by her beloved father Tommy. Ann, beloved daughter of Mary and much loved sister of Donncha, Thomas, Kevin & Claire. Deeply regretted by her mother, brothers & sister, sisters-in-law Deirdre & Nicole, nieces Roisin & Niamh, cousins, relatives & friends.

May Ann’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 4pm in Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

RIORDAN (née Lennon), Nancy (Anne Mary)

Ballymadrough, Donabate and formerly of Ballymun Ave. and Tullow, Co. Carlow) – February 26th, 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Gerard, Robert and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, carers and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday (28th Feb.) evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday (1st March) morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by burial to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush. You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Webcam link: http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam