Grass-cutting costs have gone ‘sky high’

Sunday, February 27, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR John McDonald has called for additional council support for residents’ associations crippled with the rising costs of grass cutting.
At a recent meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr McDonald stated that the maintenance cost of estates had gone “sky high” and cited a case where grass cutting that had previously cost €4,800 a year was now costing €11,500. “These groups need help and we need to make whatever help or funding we can to them,” said cllr McDonald.
Director of services Michael Brennan said that the council would consider the matter as part of the amenity grants scheme.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Sunday, 27/02/22 - 8:13pm

Over €50,000 in arts grants welcomed

Sunday, 27/02/22 - 8:12pm

Show and Sale Day at Carlow mart

Sunday, 27/02/22 - 7:32pm