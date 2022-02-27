Grass-cutting costs have gone ‘sky high’

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR John McDonald has called for additional council support for residents’ associations crippled with the rising costs of grass cutting.

At a recent meeting of Carlow County Council, cllr McDonald stated that the maintenance cost of estates had gone “sky high” and cited a case where grass cutting that had previously cost €4,800 a year was now costing €11,500. “These groups need help and we need to make whatever help or funding we can to them,” said cllr McDonald.

Director of services Michael Brennan said that the council would consider the matter as part of the amenity grants scheme.