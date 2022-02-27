Irish public donates €750,000 to Red Cross Ukraine appeal in 24 hours

The Irish public has donated €750,000 to the Irish Red Cross’s appeal for Ukraine in just 24 hours.

A humanitarian crisis appeal was launched by the organisation in response to the unfolding conflict in the country.

All funds will go directly to Red Cross partners in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to assist with the provision of food, shelter, medical care and more.

The wave of donations came in to the Irish Red Cross website and through Revolut since the appeal was launched on Friday night.

Speaking earlier to Newstalk, secretary general of the Irish Red Cross Liam O’Dwyer said the organisation was grateful for the vital funds.

“We really appreciate the extraordinary generosity of Irish people, we at this stage are over half a million euros in the last 12 hours,” he said.

“The monies involved will be going to our Red Cross colleagues in Ukraine who are providing a lot of the basic necessities for people, particularly for people on the move at the moment, in terms of shelter and food and medical care.”

Mr O’Dwyer said humanitarian needs over the coming days and weeks will continue to be “massive.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Irish Red Cross’s website www.redcross.ie or make a donation via Revolut.