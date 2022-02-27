Over €50,000 in arts grants welcomed

Sunday, February 27, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

THERE was news of a much-needed financial boost for Carlow individuals and groups engaged in the arts at last week’s council meeting. Arts officer Sinead Dowling outlined the latest allocation of funding, which included €15,000 arts grants for individuals and a total of €38,000 arts grants for groups or organisations, the result of 38 applications.
The allocations were warmly welcomed, with councillors commenting on how even small amounts can make a huge difference to community groups.
The arts grants 2022 were proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton and approved by all members.

