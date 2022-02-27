Show and Sale Day at Carlow mart

Sunday, February 27, 2022
Noel James from sponsors FRS with Anthony Walsh, Carlow Mart, prizewinner Joe Walsh, Ballybar Hse, Tinryland , Co Carlow and Ger Smith chairman Leinster Marts Photos Roger Jones
Noel James sponsor FRS with owner Paddy McDonald Old Derrig Co Carlow, receiving the award from Ger Smith chairman of Leinster Marts
Noel James FRS with owner John Whelan, Ardateggle, Killeshin receives the prize from Ger Smith Chairman Leinster Marts
A day out at Carlow Mart’s show and sale Helena McBride and Aine Dunne
Colin Staunton from Stratford on Slaney at the mart
Noel James FRS presents the prize to Eimear Brennan, Sleaty, Carlow for the champion heifer with Ger Smith chairman Leinster Marts
Noel James FRS presents the prize to Philip Whotford Rosdillig ,Borris, Co Carlow for the best store bullock with Ger Smith Chairman Of Leinster Marts
Noel James FRS sponsor presents the voucher to the winning owner Liam Stynes, Riverstown, Kildangan, Monsterevan for the best store heifer also pictured chairman of Leinster Marts Ger Smith
