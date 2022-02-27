Tour of Killeshin farms leaves junior minister impressed

By Carmel Hayes

THREE neighbouring farms in Laois proved that cream rises to the top during a visit by junior minister Pippa Hackett.

A milk processor, a butcher and a craft brewer, all operating within metres of one another in Killeshin, showcased their products during the minister’s tour.

The minister of state described the Village Dairy, the 12 Acres Brewing Company and Clonmore Meats as “inspirational” during her recent visit. Commenting that all three showed what could be achieved by businesses that think local, she said: “These are three fantastic enterprises which show what can be achieved when you are determined to work with your land, your customers and your local farmers. I want to highlight these businesses as inspirational.”

Minister Hackett first met Noel Barcoe, whose family processes milk from both conventional and organic dairy farmers and produces both types of milk and cream, under the Village Dairy brand.

Across the road from the dairy, Tommy Brennan runs an abattoir and the Clonmore Meats butcher shop. He kills on average 100 cattle a week and about 250 lambs. Minister Hackett said: “Small abattoirs are no longer common, but they should be. As a farmer myself, I really see the value of being able to bring your cattle to a local abattoir, from an animal welfare perspective as well as from a convenience one, so I believe that we should encourage them again.”

Next door to the butcher, Ian McDonald runs the 12 Acres Brewing Company with his brother Paddy, brewing beer made with water from their own spring and malt from their crop of barley on the family farm.

After her tour of Killeshin farming enterprises, the minister for land use and biodiversity said: “There is so much room for imagination, diversity and ingenuity on Irish farms. I want to see more farmers reclaim their creativity and confidence and see farming as an art as well as a science.”