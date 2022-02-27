What the papers say: Sunday’s font pages

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Ukraine’s resistance in the face of Russia’s invasion dominates the Sunday papers in Ireland and beyond.

The Business Post reports that a group of Ukrainian men living in Ireland have banded together with a plan to travel home to take up arms for their country, arguing that it is “everyone’s duty” to fight against the Russian invasion.

The Sunday Independent reports Ireland will “lead by example” with a ban on Russian planes in Irish airspace, adding that the Russian Ambassador to Ireland is reportedly to escape expulsion.

However, The Sunday Times writes Ireland is set to expel diplomats and ban Russian flights, while in Ukraine, volunteers “hunt traitors and Kremlin spies” as fears grip Kyiv.

The Irish Mail on Sunday writes of the “defiance of a nation” as woman and children flee Ukraine to safety, while men remain and fight in the country whose capital is now surrounded by Russian troops.

The Irish Sun on Sunday reports Putin’s bid to crush Ukraine “was being wrecked by an astonishing fightback to the death last night.”

“Freedom fighters” and carnage in Kyiv are meanwhile splashed across Britain’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph reports “fierce” resistance has slowed Russia’s advance in Ukraine and The Sunday Times says Ukrainian volunteers “hunt traitors and Kremlin spies as fears grips Kyiv”. The latter also tells Britons to prepare for the conflict to continue for a decade.

The Daily Star Sunday carries a still from a selfie video shot by the defiant Ukrainian president as he vowed to “destroy the occupiers”, while the Sunday Express has a photograph of Ukrainian troops on top of a tank above the headline “Lionhearts”.

Sunday People calls the Ukrainian soldiers “freedom fighters” and The Sun shows the “terrifying” moment a missile hit an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital.

The Observer says key allies have abandoned Vladimir Putin, who the paper describes as a “pariah” next to a photo of a child sheltering under Kyiv.

The Sunday Mirror notes oligarch Roman Abramovich has “quit” running Chelsea as he tries to protect the club from becoming collateral of the invasion.

And The Independent carries a photo of a young child with a teddy bear and instructs “Now Britain must welcome these refugees”.

