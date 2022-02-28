Conference will showcase what Carlow can offer

By Suzanne Pender

AN exciting opportunity to showcase Carlow was announced at the recent council meeting – the Places Matter Conference 2022.

Arts officer Sinead Dowling outlined details of the conference, which will be held in Visual, Carlow in person and online on Thursday and Friday 24-25 March. Ms Dowling said the conference will bring 150 delegates into the county and encourage them to explore the town. The conference will also highlight and recognise the work done by Carlow County Council arts services, Take A Part Carlow, Visual Carlow, Carlow Arts Festival and highlight the upcoming project ‘Creative Places Bagenalstown’.

Cllr John Cassin stated that the conference was an opportunity to showcase the work done in Carlow and paid tribute to all the groups involved.

Cllr Michael Doran said this was the type of event “we had always hoped for Visual” and the fact that Carlow was able to host it was important for Visual and the county. Cllr Doran asked that the opportunity might also be taken to attract more support from the Arts Council.

Cllr Andrea Dalton congratulated Sinead and her team on this great achievement and great use of Visual. She added that the last two years had highlighted just how important the arts are and their enormous value.

Cllr Wallace described it as “another feather in the cap” to attract this conference, and the work in conjunction with the community was to be commended.

Ms Dowling remarked that for a small county, Carlow “punched way above its weight” and added that, in terms of the Arts Council, Visual and its work was “way up on their agenda”.