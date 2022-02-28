Cravings and stress biggest obstacles for people trying to quit smoking, research shows

Sarah Slater

More than 60 per cent of smokers suffering with cravings and stress say these are the biggest obstacles in quitting the habit, research has shown.

Lent, which begins on Wednesday, is the day many people attempt to stop smoking each year.

Smoking is the leading cause of avoidable deaths in Ireland, with 6,000 people dying each year from its effects according to the Institute of Public Health. In Ireland, the current government target is for the country to be tobacco-free by 2025.

Some 63 per cent and 61 per cent of smokers surveyed by Lloyds Pharmacy said living with cravings and stress are the biggest stumbling blocks for quitting.

The research also found that 25 per cent of Irish adults claim they currently smoke, with the highest incidence (34 per cent) in the 35-44 age category, while only 29 per cent said they have talked to their pharmacist about quitting.

Legal age

Almost seven in 10 Irish adults claim they have been smoking for 10 years or more, with women more likely to have done so than men. Over half of those surveyed (53 per cent) claimed to have first begun smoking under the age of 18.

The research also found 56 per cent of those who currently smoke and have previously tried to give up smoking claim the cost of smoking was a motivator in their decision, while 48 per cent said they did so to prevent future health problems.

Superintendent pharmacist at Lloyds Pharmacy Denis O’Driscoll said “breaking routines” is helpful when attempting to cutting back or quit smoking.

“Relapses on cutting back and quitting due to cravings and stress are the biggest trigger factors for smokers. So many smokers beat themselves up over this and they don’t continue with their efforts to stop smoking.

“It’s all about breaking routines bit by bit and understanding what works for them with their efforts. Pharmacists like ourselves are here to help smokers understand what may work for them and methods which can aid their attempts.

“It’s all about understanding the trigger factors.”

Mr O’Driscoll said there is a particular increase in customers seeking nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) products such as lozenges, gum and sprays.

“Our trained pharmacy teams nationwide are available to speak with anyone thinking about giving up whether they’ve smoked for one or 10 years. Pharmacists can play a pivotal role in educating people on their health and offer sound advice and quick service”.