Death notices and funeral announcements

RIORDAN (née Lennon), Nancy (Anne Mary)

Ballymadrough, Donabate and formerly of Ballymun Ave. and Tullow, Co. Carlow) – February 26th, 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Gerard, Robert and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, carers and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Monday (28th Feb.) evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday (1st March) morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by burial to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush. You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Webcam link: http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam