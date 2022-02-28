Death notices and funeral announcements

Monday, February 28, 2022

 

RIORDAN (née Lennon), Nancy (Anne Mary)
Ballymadrough, Donabate and formerly of Ballymun Ave. and Tullow, Co. Carlow) – February 26th, 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Gerard, Robert and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, carers and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.
Reposing at her home on Monday (28th Feb.) evening from 5 – 8 p.m. Removal on Tuesday (1st March) morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by burial to Whitestown Cemetery, Rush. You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Webcam link: http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

IT Carlow launches course in intercultural understanding

Monday, 28/02/22 - 5:31pm

Women’s business network powers ahead with its plans

Monday, 28/02/22 - 5:11pm

Carlow cloud company wins Chambers Ireland award

Monday, 28/02/22 - 4:28pm