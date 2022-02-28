Intriguing exhibitions at Visual

Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane, chair of the Board, CE of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor at the launch of VISUAL Carlow’s Spring Season

Rossa Snoddy, Ciara Creagh, Sharon Snoddy and Jimmy Snoddy at VISUAL Carlow’s Spring Season Launch

Architect Tom dePaor, Arts Council head of architecture Fiona Sweeney and curator Nathalie Weadick at VISUAL Carlow’s Spring Season Launch on Saturday

VISUAL Interim CEO Paula Phelan with artist Chris Steenson at the launch of VISUAL Carlow’s Spring Season on Saturday

By Suzanne Pender

VISUAL brings four ambitious and boundary-breaking exhibitions to Carlow this spring, launching this week and running until 22 May.

‘I see Earth’ presents a large-scale installation of sculptural work by Tom de Paor, one of Ireland’s foremost architects. Also planned is the Irish premiere of One hundred steps by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca, which unfolds when visitors to aristocratic museums reveal themselves to be performers.

A new body of work by Christopher Steenson, Soft rains will come, is also taking place at Visual and takes the form of a surround-sound installation-cum-live radio broadcast.

A space for making good decisions about place by Helena Fitzgerald proposes a way of thinking about the future of the places where we live.

Alongside the exhibitions, there will be a busy programme of events, including artist talks, family events and school tours. Throughout this season, bookings are available for primary and secondary schools for workshops and tours.

Tours and workshops responding to Tom De Paor and Christopher Steenson’s exhibitions will include drawing, 3D construction and experimentation with audio. Themes of the exhibition consider architecture, our built environments and the climate crisis. Workshops can be tailored to any age group and can be booked by contacting [email protected]

For more information, see www.visualcarlow.ie.