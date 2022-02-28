Irish-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group to be dissolved in solidarity with Ukraine

  • Home >
Monday, February 28, 2022

James Cox

The Houses of the Oireachtas Irish-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group is to be dissolved in solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Convener of the Oireachtas Irish-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Fergus O’Dowd TD, has said “we support the Ukrainian people, and we want to demonstrate that support unequivocally at this historic moment for all Europeans”.

Parliamentary friendship groups are a forum for building better understanding and mutual agreement, on a broad range of subjects, between members of national parliaments.

Houses of the Oireachtas friendships groups function under the aegis of the Ceann Comhairle who nominates conveners to organise the groups’ activities.

