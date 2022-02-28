IT Carlow launches course in intercultural understanding

By Elizabeth Lee

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow has announced a new level 8 Certificate in Building Capacity and Enhancing Leadership in Intercultural Understanding and Diversity, in collaboration with Laois Education Centre.

The course is designed to support teachers, principals and others in the education sector in identifying and addressing human rights and equality issues as they relate to staff in the workplace, as well as to members of the wider school community.

“The course will support those working in primary and secondary education in this important area,” commented David Denieffe, Registrar and Vice-President for Academic Affairs at IT Carlow.

“Laois Education Centre is delighted to work in partnership with IT Carlow and the Faculty of Lifelong Learning to deliver this exciting new course. It is a perfect fit for our Schools of Belonging project that supports local schools in developing their capacity in the area of interculturalism. Our partnership with IT Carlow is of strategic importance to achieving the goals of this project and I believe this certificate course will provide very valuable support to principals, teachers and those working in the broader field of education to increase their capacity to provide valuable leadership around interculturalism within their school communities”, said Catherine Doolan, Director of Laois Education Centre.

Schools of Belonging is part of the overall Community of Belonging project launched by Laois Education Centre. They initially adopted the Teaching Council’s BEACONS model of engaging with School Communities, bringing together 20 school communities in the Laois area with the aim of starting a conversation about interculturalism in the community. The result of this was the publication of a report that has become a roadmap for what can be achieved in this area. Various local, regional and national organisations have become involved and Laois Education Centre coordinates this while empowering schools to develop their capacity in the area of interculturalism/diversity. The project is spearheaded by the support centre’s director Catherine Doolan, and its chairperson Liam O’Neill, a former president of the GAA.

The programme will have a blended delivery that includes class on Saturday 9 April at Laois Education Centre from 10am to 4pm, followed by ten Monday evening classes that will be delivered online, starting 11 April.

Applications are now open. To apply, contact the Faculty of lifelong Learning at [email protected] or 059 9175280.