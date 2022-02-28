Major traffic delays after truck overturns on the N4

Monday, February 28, 2022

Traffic delays were reported in Dublin after a truck overturned on the N4 motorway on Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the turn-off for Dodsboro in the outbound lane.

No injuries were reported, but the incident was causing very heavy delays through Lucan Village as traffic was diverted.

Three lanes westbound and two lanes eastbound were blocked. The road was closed as emergency services cleared the scene.

Gardaí said the road has since reopened and traffic is moving.

Meanwhile, there was a minor collision on the inbound lane resulting in heavy delays as far back as the turn-off for Maynooth.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Garda hospitalised after being ‘saturated with an accelerant’ in Cavan

Monday, 28/02/22 - 12:12pm

Police probe 29 allegations around mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland

Monday, 28/02/22 - 11:43am

Three arrested after stolen property recovered in Artane

Monday, 28/02/22 - 11:19am