More than half of dog owners have no plans for their pet if they pass away before their dog

More than half of dog owners have not considered who will look after their pet if they pass away before their dog does.

According to new research by Dogs Trust Ireland, some 54 per cent of people do not have a plan in place. Meanwhile, 22 per cent of those surveyed admitted they had not considered what would happen to their dog if they became seriously ill or passed away.

Just over 31 per cent of people said while they think they have a friend or family member who would take over ownership of the dog, they have not discussed it with the person in question.

Meanwhile, 10 per cent said they are not sure or do not have anyone who would be able to help.

Dogs Trust Ireland has described the figures as “a cause for concern for the nation’s dogs”.

There’s a magical bond between dogs and their owners. Have you considered what would happen to your dog should the worst happen to you? Sign up for your FREE Canine Care Card today to ensure your dog will always be loved, should their world be turned upside down #BigShoesToFill — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) February 28, 2022

It comes are the charity has urged people to avail of a free Canine Care Card service as part of its ‘Big Shoes to Fill’ campaign. The service aims to ensure dogs will be cared for and have a home should the worst happen to their owners.

Speaking about the free service, Becky Bristow, executive director at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “The recent pandemic has highlighted how unpredictable life can be.

“We want to normalise people making plans for their pets, so no dog is left without an owner and a roof over their head.”

Ciara Murran, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland continued: “We’re encouraging people of all ages to consider what would happen to their dog should they become too ill to care for them or should they pass away before their pet.

“We suggest appointing a trusted friend or family member who agrees to take care of your dog or who agrees to sign your dog over to Dogs Trust, should you be unable to do so.

“We also recommend updating your will to include your Canine Care Card information and letting your family and friends know of your wishes.”

For more information, visit DogsTrust.ie/CanineCareCard.