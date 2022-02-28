Three arrested after stolen property recovered in Artane

Muireann Duffy

Three men have been arrested following the recovery of stolen property in Dublin.

At approximately 2.30am on Sunday, gardaí signalled for a vehicle travelling in the Artane area to stop. When the driver did not do so, officers pursued the vehicle down a nearby cul de sac.

Gardaí searched the car and the three male occupants under the Missuse of Drugs Act 1977.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, a number of items and car keys were found, which have since been confirmed as stolen property.

The items had been taken during a burglary which had occurred an hour previous in Ballyboughal, Co Dublin.

A stolen vehicle which was also taken during the burglary was located a short time later and contained more stolen property.

The three men, one aged in his 40s and two aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Garda stations in North Dublin where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The three have since been charged in relation to the stolen property.

One of the men in his 20s was released on bail and is due to appear in court on March 25th, while the other two other men are due to appear in court today.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.