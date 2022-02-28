Women’s business network powers ahead with its plans

FOLLOWING a successful pilot in 2021, Powerhouse, Carlow’s Women in Business Network, has unveiled its new brand and an outline of plans for 2022.

Co-ordinated by Manzor Marketing, Powerhouse is an initiative of the Local Enterprise Office. Its aim is to encourage and support Carlow businesswomen and female owner/managers by providing access to a support network and expert speakers.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: “Now that we’ve hopefully moved beyond lockdowns and the economy is reopening, we want to help women to come together, to learn from one another and to learn from experts about how to strengthen their business into the future. We are delighted to roll out a series of virtual and physical events in 2022, with our first event during Local Enterprise Week 2022 on 7 March live from Enterprise House.”

The 2022 programme will include a series of six events, including a summer barbecue networking event with an amazing panel of speakers.

Melissa Doyle, acting business advisor with the Local Enterprise Office, said: “Research has shown that women tend to prefer a more relationship-based approach to business. In general, women take a more cautious approach to risk and prefer more fully informed decision-making, which can lead them to be more critical in assessing their own capability and can have an impact on their confidence levels.

“These events have been designed to assist people to build networks and have a three-fold benefit. In the first instance they are a chance to build your network; secondly, to hear from expert speakers and inspiring business leaders; and thirdly, a chance to form commercial synergies, which will help grow your business overall.”

Events co-ordinator Jane Manzor added: “I’d like to encourage people to attend our first event, which is a discussion with the inspiring Jo Browne and the story of how she turned over her first million in 2021, and Kathleen Holohan, chief executive, who will share the story of her journey to leadership in local government.”

To book a place for the event on 7 March, call 05991 29783.