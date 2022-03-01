Carlow gathers aid for Ukraine

THE Carlow public is offering help to Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes following the Russian invasion of that country last week.

Jolanta Sendyk and Sylvia Bernicak have received a drove of essential items locally after issuing an appeal over the weekend as more than 500,000 people have fled the embattled country, with many arriving at the Polish border. The Carlow women, originally from Poland, are appealing for nappies, batteries, bandages, medicine, sanitary towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste, canned food, clothes and blankets.

“Everything is closed over there, like chemists, so even things like bandages and Calpol for a baby is needed. People are leaving their houses with literally a suitcase and nothing else,” said Sylvia.

Many Eastern Europeans in Carlow have access to their native country’s broadcast channels and have been watching closely as events unfold.

Jolanta, who grew up a short distance from the Ukraine border, described her feelings over the last week: “It’s terrifying and devastating. I never thought I’d witness something like this in my life.”

Sylvia added: “It’s scary, because this is literally happening on our border. All the refugees are mothers and children because the men are staying behind to fight for their country. All you see is these poor women, who are trying to keep their children safe. I’m a mummy and so is Jola. It’s heartbreaking for us to see. I can’t imagine it. You are just trying to keep your children safe and then you are saying goodbye to your boyfriends, husbands or fathers.”

All donations have been gratefully received, but it would be appreciated if clothes and blankets are clean when donated.

Items can be dropped off to Jolanta’s home at 37 Dolmen Gardens, Hacketstown Road, Carlow; Sylvia’s business, Magic Bow Boutique in Carlow Shopping Centre; and New Oak Community Centre, where the women have linked in with Sharon Parker Byrne.

Lorraine Ryan is also gathering items in Bagenalstown. A van will bring donations to Dublin, where they are being gathered nationally and Green Speed Ltd, a Polish-based courier firm, is transporting the goods for free.

Other groups and individuals are also gathering items in the county. Donations can be dropped at The Fighting Cocks at the club house on Monday, Wednesday or Friday evening between 7-8pm.

Home of Shellac, 12 Dublin Street is also a drop off point and more info can be found on the company’s Facebook page.