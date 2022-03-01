Death notices and funeral announcements

Anthony (Danno) Kirwan

Died peacefully at home in Dartford, Kent, England, on 30th January 2022 formerly of Woodlands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.Predeceased by his grandaughter Caoilainn. Loving husband and best friend of Kathleen (Kate) nee Murphy. Most loved father of Christine and Tony, devoted grandfather of Luke, Sam, Chanelle, Callum, Shane, Summer and Flynn. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Jim, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Joesphine and his brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“Forever in our hearts”

Arriving at The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot on Wednesday 2 March for Requiem Mass at 2pm.Followed by Burial in Moone Cemetery.

Funeral mass will be live streamed www.churchservices.tv/castledermot