Drunk driver to be surrendered to North after fleeing to Republic

Paul Neilan

A drunk driver who caused the death of a passenger in his car after a high-speed chase, before later breaching the conditions of his release by moving to the Republic, has consented to his surrender to authorities in Northern Ireland.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Conor Jeremiah Briody consented to his surrender to the North on foot of a warrant for breaching his post-sentence licence by moving to Ireland without permission from probation services.

Briody (26) pleaded guilty to six offences, including dangerous driving causing death, and was sentenced to six years imprisonment, with three years suspended, by Newry Crown Court in October 2016.

That court heard that Briody, who has a previous address at Ferney Rise, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, had five passengers in the car he was driving and was two-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit.

He was spotted driving dangerously by police in Enniskillen but failed to stop and drove at speeds of up to 100mph in the early hours of August 23rd, 2014.

Briody then struck a roundabout in Enniskillen and attempted to leave the scene of the crash. He was apprehended by the PSNI but told officers that no-one had been hurt in the crash.

Passenger Vaidas Urbonas died in hospital six days after the crash and Briody later told officers that he “panicked and kept driving until I came to a stop. It was a big stop”.

After serving three years in prison, Briody was released on licence and ordered to engage with probation services in the North for three years. However, he failed to engage or have any contact with services from October 16th, 2020 onwards.

On Tuesday, Tony McGillicuddy BL, for the Minister for Justice, told Ms Justice Caroline Biggs that Briody had a remaining sentence of 682 days to serve if the licence was revoked by authorities in the North.

A Trade and Cooperation warrant for Briody’s arrest was issued by Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 24th, 2021, and he was arrested on December 17th of last year.

In evidence, Briody told his barrister, Brian Storan BL, that he was consenting to his surrender, wishing it to be done “as soon as possible”.

Mr McGillicuddy said the State had no objection to Briody’s bail continuing until his surrender but told the court that the respondent should now sign on daily at a Longford Garda station.

Ms Justice Biggs said she was satisfied that Briody’s surrender was voluntary and granted bail, with the respondent to reside at an Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, address.

Briody was remanded on bail for a period of not less than 10 days, with any additional period not exceeding a further 10 days until his surrender.