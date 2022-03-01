National Council for the Blind of Ireland host a meeting for Carlow people

Do you want to make positive change in your community? Local people who are blind or vision impaired are invited to attend NCBI’s south east region local advocacy network meeting on Tuesday 22 March from 7pm to 8 pm.

The network provides a platform for people in the local community to work together to break down barriers they are facing in their area. You can find out more information about the local advocacy Network, including the link to register to attend on www.ncbi.ie, by calling NCBI on 1800 911250 or emailing [email protected]

A link to register for the meeting is also here: https://www.ncbi.ie/event/south-east-region-local-advocacy-network-meeting-3/