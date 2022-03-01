Spectacular St Patrick’s Day planned

By Suzanne Pender

THE parade may have been put on ice this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty to follow and march along to in Carlow town on 17 March, with Spraoi Faoin Aer ensuring an afternoon of free family fun and entertainment.

Plans are well advanced for the day’s celebrations to mark Lá Fhéile Pádraig in Carlow town, with Potato Market and a section of Haddens car park closed to traffic throughout the day. It will be a hive of activity, with a state-of-the-art performance stage located beside Crann na Saoirse at the fountain. The family-friendly event will feature three hours of music, song and dance; kiddies’ carousels; street entertainment; walkabout clowns, magicians and jugglers; choral singalong; storytellers and ukulele players; street food, coffee, ices and lots more happening between 2pm and 5pm.

The organisers are inviting all to don something green, wear the shamrock and come along to celebrate the easing of restrictions and the happy-but-careful return of gatherings following two years of the pandemic.

In the run-up to Spraoi Faoin Aer and the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, all are encouraged to get into the festive spirit of Seachtain na Gaeilge, the annual Irish language festival, running this year in Carlow town from 9 to 22 March. The organisers are inviting shops and businesses to enter Comórtas na bhFuinneog (window dressing competition) by decorating their windows and premises and using Irish and/or bilingual phrases and signage.

Entry is open to all businesses in Carlow town and prizes galore are up for grabs, with Touchpoint Media sponsoring the top prizes. The prize for best creative display will be an amazing billboard advertising package on the public billboard at O’Brien Road to include design, supply and display of the winning advertisement, while the runner-up will receive an outdoor advertising package on Be Visible display boards around Carlow town.

To enter, simply dress the window with a display that celebrates all things Irish, using a generous sprinkling of Irish or bilingual phrases. Then email a photograph of the creation to [email protected] and [email protected]. The closing date for entries is 5pm on 16 March and the winners will be announced on 20 March.

For full details and updates on events for St Patrick’s Day and Seachtain na Gaeilge, go to facebook.com/stpatricksdayparadecarlow.