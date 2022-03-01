Twenty-five companies vie for Carlow’s inaugural Web Awards

By Suzanne Pender

AN EYE-CATCHING, engaging and effective online presence has placed 25 local companies to the fore in the first-ever County Carlow Web Awards.

Carlow County Council and its Local Enterprise Office, in association with ***The Business Post***, Content Plan, and IT Carlow are delighted to announce the finalists for the very first Carlow Carlow Web Awards, which will be held on Monday 7 March in Ballykealey House Hotel with Colm O’Regan as MC. The awards will be held in conjunction with Local Enterprise Week 2022.

Following 50-plus entries, the finalists have been shortlisted to 25 companies, which will vie for seven awards with a shared prize fund of over €10,000 as well as receiving a specially commissioned trophy. All finalists will be featured in ***The Business Post***during March as part of the competition.

The awards aim to acknowledge and promote Carlow-based SMEs that have developed digital and web marketing platforms as part of their product offering. The awards are open to recipients of trading online vouchers and SMEs with less than ten full-time employees based the county.

The categories and finalists are:

Best Export Website: Stephen Adams Organ Builder, Pro-Tray Equinox Education Services, De Burca Design, and CIELS – Carlow International English Language School

Best Professional Services Website: The Big Idea, Complete Property, Executive PA Forum, Munnelly Accountants, and Cullen Nurseries

Best Manufacturing Website: Newhaven Kitchens, Carlow Toolmaking, Rawsaol and ToothwearBest Consumer Services Website: Butlers Eggs, Rea Communications Ltd, Elm Beauty and Pembroke Dental

Best Tourism Website: Lisnavagh Events, Coolanowle, and Lace Gallery

The People’s Choice Award All shortlisted entries will participate in a public vote on the Carlow LEO Facebook account, which is now open.

“I am delighted to be hosting the first-ever County Carlow Web Awards and I’d like to congratulate the companies, over 50 of them, for putting themselves forward for judging, and secondly, our 25 finalists, who I look forward to meeting and hearing more about in Ballykealey during Local Enterprise Week,” said cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

The judging panel for the awards is chaired by Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, Gemma Purcell from Institute of Technology Carlow, and Eileen McCabe, co-founder of Content Plan.

To vote on the People Choice Award, go to https://poll.app.do/the-people-s-choice-vote-county-carlow-web-awards