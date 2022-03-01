WE STAND WITH UKRAINE

By Suzanne Pender and Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’s first citizen is calling for the immediate expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland and all Russian intelligence and defence personnel from the state, in a clear signal that Carlow stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

Cllr Fintan Phelan has organised a special meeting of Carlow County Council tomorrow, Wednesday, where he will urge fellow members to join him in a call for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland and all Russian intelligence and defence personnel.

“We’ve heard of the reports at the weekend of several Russian operatives working out of the Russian embassy in Dublin and we simply shouldn’t stand for that,” said the cathaoirleach. “Given the aggression Russia has shown in Ukraine, it’s time action was taken, and that ultimately means the Russian ambassador must go … what is happening is completely unacceptable.

“The Ukraine community in Carlow and the entire region are in shock at what has happened, and the people of Carlow are watching it in disbelief that something like this could happen in the 21st century in Europe. These are real people – real people’s lives that are being impacted. It’s absolutely shocking and I think as a local authority and, as people here in Carlow, we stand fully with the people of Ukraine,” said cllr Phelan.

At Mass on Sunday in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow, Bishop Denis Nulty called on the congregation to pray for the Ukrainian people, who were “suffering”.

“All of us need to do all within our power to stop the violence,” he said in his homily and asked diocesans to pray and light a candle every day in solidarity with Ukraine.

Friends of a Carlow-based Ukrainian paediatric nurse, who returned home a month ago to visit her mother near the capital Kyiv, are concerned for her safety. Valentyna Luchki, who has lived in Carlow town for almost ten years, had intended returning here last week when the war broke out. Her friend Maurice O’Reilly managed to communicate with Valentyna on Friday via text messages. He said she told him that she and her neighbours were hiding in a bunker with no electricity and no heating.

“I am concerned for her safety,” he said, while her former employer at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Mairead Parker Byrne, said that she received a message from Valentyna on Sunday telling her that she would stay in her homeland with her mother until it was safe. She added that Valentyna thanked her friends and colleagues for their support.

A total of three resolutions will be put before the 18-member council at tomorrow’s meeting.

Cllr Phelan’s first resolution states: ‘This council stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian community in Carlow, Ireland and across the world. The council utterly condemns Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign nation.’

The second states: ‘This council calls on the government to expel the Russian ambassador to Ireland and all Russian intelligence and defence personnel in the state. We further urge the government to lobby European Union member states to take similar action.’

A motion will also be put forward by cllrs Charlie Murphy and Tommy Kinsella calling for the immediate expulsion of the Russian ambassador to Ireland and all diplomatic ties severed.

If passed, a copy of the resolutions will be sent to taoiseach Micheál Martin and minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney.