Actor’s new single will raise vital funds for Trócaire



Patrick Bergin

By Suzanne Pender

HOLLYWOOD actor and singer Patrick Bergin has released a powerful single and video recording of Leonard Cohen’s iconic song Anthem with proceeds going to development aid agency Trócaire.

Bergin, who was raised in Carlow and is known for his leading role opposite Julia Roberts in Sleeping with the Enemy and for playing the villainous Aidan Maguire in the BBC soap EastEnders, first performed Anthem in front of 80,000 people in Croke Park during the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland in 2018.

He has now replicated the song in a moving new single and video recording with the award winning mixed-voice chamber choir, the Mornington Singers.

Inspired by the lyrics and sentiment of Anthem, Patrick says he believes the song and its powerful words can help raise funds and awareness for Trócaire, a charity he supports and admires.

“As well as raising funds, I hope people who download this video and audio will remember that no matter how bad things might seem at times, there are communities in our world who are much worse off and who need our support.”

The Anthem single is available to download for €1.29