  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow woman to appear on RTE Magdalene Laundries doc tonight

Carlow woman to appear on RTE Magdalene Laundries doc tonight

Tuesday, March 01, 2022

Maureen Sullivan

A Carlow woman will feature on a RTE documentary tonight telling the stories of the Magdalene Laundries.

Maureen Sullivan will appear to recount her years in a Magdalene Laundry in a new two-part RTÉ series, Ireland’s Dirty Laundry.

Women were sent to these laundries for a life of forced labour from the 1800s to the late 20th century simply for being unmarried mothers or perceived as being morally wayward for reasons that beggar belief.

Maureen was just 12 when she was placed in the Magdalene Laundry at New Ross Co Wexford in 1964. Over the following four years she was transferred to another such laundry in Athy, Co Kildare and then to a school for blind people in Dublin.

In the documentary, Maureen recounts: “You were constantly being told, nobody loves you, nobody wants you — your mother dumped you.”

Ireland’s Dirty Laundry is on RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

GSOC investigating the death of woman in Carlow garda station

Wednesday, 02/03/22 - 11:13am

Letter from Michael Collins was sent to local woman 100 years ago

Wednesday, 02/03/22 - 9:56am

WE STAND WITH UKRAINE

Tuesday, 01/03/22 - 5:30pm