Death notices and funeral arrangements

Campion Sr Catherine

Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock and formerly of Cul na Cille, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, Carlow, Oranmore, Co. Galway and Zambia, March 2nd 2022, peacefully, deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community, her sister Nuala, her brothers Michael and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday 3 March evening to arrive at St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock for evening prayers at 6pm. Funeral mass on Friday 4 March at 10am, followed by burial in St. Peter and St. Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. The evening prayers and funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Timothy (Tim) Power

Evan’s Lane, Kilkenny and formerly of Sliguff, Bagenalstown,Co. Carlow. Peacefully on March 1st, 2022. Sadly missed by Eoghan, Aoife, Orlaith & Niamh. His siblings, Myrtle, Phillis (Roe), Dermot, Deirdre (Moynan), Sheila & Andrew.

Funeral Service at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday) in The Church of The Good Shepherd, Lorum, Bagenalstown, (R21 K791) followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.