Grange to mark bicentenary of local church



St John the Baptist Church, Grange

By Suzanne Pender

THIS year, the people of Grange will celebrate the bicentenary of the opening of the local church in 1822.

Preparations for the event will include the publication of a book tracing the history of the church, its cemetery and the local school, while also looking back on the economic and social conditions over two centuries.

Photographs will feature prominently in this publication and the organising committee is now appealing to local families and people elsewhere to trawl through their albums. Of particular interest are photos taken in and around the church and school and people at work. The committee would appreciate a good response that will do justice to this vibrant community.

Contact j[email protected]