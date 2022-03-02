GSOC investigating the death of woman in Carlow garda station

The Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) has opened an investigation into the death of a woman in Garda custody last week, according to the Irish Times.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, died in a garda station on Wednesday 23 February after being detained.

It is understood the woman was believed to have consumed a large amount of alcohol prior to her death and had been taken into custody for her safety. There is no allegation of assault.

The matter is being investigated by Gsoc following a referral by a superintendent under the Garda Síochána Act 2005. All deaths in Garda custody are automatically referred to the Ombudsman for investigation.

“On 25 February 2022, Gsoc received a referral under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, from a Garda Superintendent in Carlow, following the death of a woman in her 50s,” a spokeswoman said.

“The matter is now being investigated by Gsoc in accordance with the provisions of the Act.”

An Garda Síochána declined to comment, stating “incidents of the nature outlined are a matter for Gsoc”.

It was the second death in Garda custody to occur in a week. On Wednesday, a man died in a Limerick City Garda station after being arrested for public order offences. His death is also the subject of an investigation.