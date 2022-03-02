Letter from Michael Collins was sent to local woman 100 years ago

By Suzanne Pender

A FASCINATING letter from Irish revolutionary and politician Michael Collins to a Carlow woman dated 100 years ago this week has been brought to the attention of The Nationalist.

Tony Malone, Green Road, Carlow and Tony Clifford, O’Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow have a copy of a letter which was written by then minister for finance Michael Collins to a Mrs Leigh in Carlow, thanking her on behalf of the party for her subscription. The Collins letter holds a particular historical significance this week, as it’s dated 2 March 1922, making it 100 years’ old and written just five months before this leading figure in the struggle for Irish independence was killed.

“We don’t know where the original letter is, but hopefully it’s still in Carlow,” said Tony Malone.

“I just think it’s hugely historical now with its 100th anniversary and it’s extraordinary that Michael Collins had time to write this letter, considering the man was minister for finance, who wrote Kitty Kiernan over 300 letters during this time and with all that was going on at the time,” he added.

Both men are former employees of Braun and in the early 1990s first heard about and saw this Collins letter to a Carlow resident.

“I was given a copy of the letter by Connie Coakley, who has died since,” explains Tony Clifford. “He told me that he had found the original letter in a rubbish bin on the Station Road in Carlow.”

Tony knew Tony Malone had an interest in history, so he gave him a copy of the letter, which he has held on to since.

“I’ve always wondered who this Mrs Leigh was and if the original was still out there somewhere,” said Tony Malone. “I’d love to think it is.”

In the letter, Collins wrote: ‘Dear Mrs Leigh, on behalf of the party supporting the Treaty, please accept all our grateful thanks for your subscription to our funds. We all feel that it was very kind of you to support us so generously at the time you did.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Collins.’